Wow.

On Wednesday the Food and Drug Administration approved a blood test known as the Banyan Brain Trauma Indicator. This test can detect brain tissue damage and intracranial lesions. Not only that, but the test is expected to lower the use of CT scans, which are expensive and expose patients to radiation.

If you’re wondering how it works, well, it measures the level of proteins released from the brain after injury. And the accuracy is through the roof. 97.5% of the time it was able to predict intracranial lesions.

Director of the F.D.A’s medical division, Jeffrey Shuren says…

“A blood test to aid in concussion evaluation is an important tool for the American public and for our service members abroad, who need access to quick and accurate tests.”

Obviously, this test could be a game changer for football or any tackle sports for that matter. The future of the test could end up on the sidelines for an immediate concussion answers.

You can read more of the science-y stuff HERE.