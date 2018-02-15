Photo via Dreamstime

Police are not playing around with threats on school campuses, especially after what happened in a South Florida high school.

Arlington police arrested a 13-year-old boy who said that he was going to shoot up Nichols Junior High School in Arlington. Students reported it to school authorities and called police.

The boy claims that he was joking around and was going to bring a NERF gun to school. The boy is being charged with making a terroristic threat.

Three other North Texas schools including Flower Mound Marcus High School, Plano West Senior High School and South Garland High School made arrests after students reported threats to the school

Marco A. Salinas

Source via FOX4