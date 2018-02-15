A video of a clam sushi is going viral after the user posted the clam was still moving despite being served as ready to eat. Popular sushi chain in Japan, Sushiro, has items on their menu called “iki hokkigai,” which means the seafood used for these products is delivered to the restaurant alive. However, it’s not supposed to be alive once served. Sushi enthusiast identified only as user, shoumizo3446, shared the video of the live clam touching a waving chopstick almost a friendly greeting.

The video has left users grossed out, but also wondering if they’ll eat sushi again.