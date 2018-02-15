(Photo by Xavier Mascarenas/Treasure Coast Newspapers via USA Today Network)

At least 17 are dead and 14 others are wounded after 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz pulled the fire alarm and then opened fire at the fleeing student body at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

It’s one of the ten deadiest shootings in modern U.S. history, the third deadliest in the past five months.

WATCH: Video shows inside Florida high school classroom as the shooting unfolded. https://t.co/Llzz7VjwCd pic.twitter.com/wZ8UA5cP9D — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 14, 2018

My little brother just sent me this video of the swat team evacuating his classroom at stoneman douglas. So scary but glad he's safe. @nbc6 @CBSMiami @NBCNews @wsvn @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/XNTtra221q — Melody (@Melody_Ball) February 14, 2018

Cruz is a former student at Marjory Stoneman, but was previously expelled for unspecidified disciplinary reasons. He was taken into custody about a mile from the school’s campus, and is expected in court alter this week.

Via NBC News