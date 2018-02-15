Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup

Another Valentines surprise!

Comedian Amy Schumer and chef Chris Fischer vowed ’til death do us part before 80 people in Malibu. Guests included Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal, David Spade and Larry David.

They only made their relationship ‘social media official’ a few days prior with a photo on Instagram.

Yup A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 8:53am PST

Here are the <a href=”https://theblast.com/amy-schumer-married-wedding-malibu-jennifer-lawrence/” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>wedding pics</a>.

Congrats to the newlyweds!