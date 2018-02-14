Filed Under:100.3 Jack FM, 2018, Instagram, Jaden Smith, Music, parody, social media, Spotify, Video, Will Smith
(Photo by JC Olivera/Sipa USA)

To celebrate his son gaining 100 million streams on Spotify, Will Smith took to Instagram and perfectly copies Jaden’s video for “Icon”.

Of course Jaden gave full approval of his father’s video saying, “Dad this is the funniest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. You’re the best father anyone could ask for,” he wrote in the comments. “Thank you for allowing me to express myself even when I take it to far sometimes. I love you more than you will ever know because you taught me how to love. Also thank you for having the best Instagram on planet earth.”

-source via toofab.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live