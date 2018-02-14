(Photo by JC Olivera/Sipa USA)

To celebrate his son gaining 100 million streams on Spotify, Will Smith took to Instagram and perfectly copies Jaden’s video for “Icon”.

Of course Jaden gave full approval of his father’s video saying, “Dad this is the funniest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. You’re the best father anyone could ask for,” he wrote in the comments. “Thank you for allowing me to express myself even when I take it to far sometimes. I love you more than you will ever know because you taught me how to love. Also thank you for having the best Instagram on planet earth.”

-source via toofab.com