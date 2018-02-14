Not only is it an honor to win an Olympic medal, but it also turns into a payday for American winners.

Good Housekeeping reports the United States Olympic Committee pays our athletes a cash prize for each medal won.

Here’s the pay scale (per medal):

Gold – $37,000

Silver – $22,500

Bronze – $15,000

Team sports are required to share the earnings evenly. Individual winners keep the entire prize.

These Olympic medal winner cash prizes are paid for by private donors, not taxpayers.

Wow! No wonder winners smile longer.