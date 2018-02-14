(Photo by Brian Zak/Sipa Press/0709072249)

Cruel Intentions is a 1999 dark comedy dealing with sexually charged teenagers studying at a New York prep school. It’s also a movie for the Kids & Family according to Apple TV.

Yup, listed amongst other popular family movies Despicable Me 3, Leap!, and My Little Pony The Movie, there sits Cruel Intentions, as pointed out by one of its stars, Sarah Michelle Gellar. She posted a screenshot of the Apple TV screen captioning the pic, “It appears @appletv and I have different ideas on kids viewing. I guess you could say it’s educational…right?!?”

For those who have not seen the film, Cruel Intentions is definitely NOT a kid’s movie!

The film was released in 1999, and stars, along with Sarah Michelle Gellar, Selma Blair, Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillipe, and Sean Patrick Thomas.

Via People