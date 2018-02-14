(Photo by Frank Micelotta/20th Century Fox Television/PictureGroup)

The fallout from Walt Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox continues.

Nearly two months after the blockbuster deal was completed, Netflix manufactured a blockbuster acquisition of their own. Netflix announced that television producer and creator of series like Glee and American Horror Story Ryan Murphy has joined Netflix with an astounding five-year, $300 million deal.

Murphy admits that the deal with Disney played a role in his decision to sign with Netflix, as the acquisition made him a little nervous. He asked Disney boss Robert A. Iger at the Television Critics Association winter press tour last month if he would have to “put Mickey Mouse on American horror Story?.”

Murphy currently has several projects airing on FOX affiliated networks, including the recently renewed 9-1-1, and the FX dramas American Horror Story, American Crime Story and FEUD. He also has a forthcoming FX project Pose, and despite his record-breaking deal, all will remain on their current FOX networks.

In a statement, Murphy relayed the importance of this moment for him. He said, “This history of this moment is not lost on me. I am a gay kid from Indiana who moved to Hollywood in 1989 with $55 in savings in my pocket, so the fact that my dreams have crystallized and come true in such a major way is emotional and overwhelming to me.”

