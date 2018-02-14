Filed Under:Curling Team, Norway, olympics
(Xinhua/Guo Yong) (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Though the team lost to Japan, their pants were on point.

Inspired by Valentines Day, Norway’s curling team sported bright red and pink pants with hearts scattered all over on Valentines day. The team competed in these bright red beauties and stole the hearts from people all over the world. The Facebook page The Norwegian Olympic Curling Team’s Pants was made during the 2010 Olympic games, apparently the team is known for competing in outrageously colorful pants. Check out the team and their pants in the pictures below.

Source Via: Mashable

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live