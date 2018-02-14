(Xinhua/Guo Yong) (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Though the team lost to Japan, their pants were on point.

Inspired by Valentines Day, Norway’s curling team sported bright red and pink pants with hearts scattered all over on Valentines day. The team competed in these bright red beauties and stole the hearts from people all over the world. The Facebook page The Norwegian Olympic Curling Team’s Pants was made during the 2010 Olympic games, apparently the team is known for competing in outrageously colorful pants. Check out the team and their pants in the pictures below.

