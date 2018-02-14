(Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup)
Wednesday, February 14
Today is Valentine’s Day so of course, we have a themed Nine @ 9! But with only 9 slots, we’ve gotta have rules! We can’t play every love song there’s ever been, so here’s the kicker…the next nine songs MUST have the word “Heart” in the title!
Nine songs and moments for Valentine’s Day!
Blondie-Heart Of Glass
Yes-Owner Of A Lonely Heart
Paula Abdul-Cold Hearted
Eagles-Heartache Tonight
Roxette-Listen To Your Heart
Huey Lewis & The News-The Heart Of Rock & Roll
Deee-Lite-Groove Is In The Heart
Stevie Nicks & Tom Petty-Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around
Bonnie Tyler-Total Eclipse Of The Heart
