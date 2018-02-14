By JT
Filed Under:February 14, Happy Valentine's Day!, Jack FM, Jack's Nine @ 9, Music, Nine @ 9, Valentine’s Day
(Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup)

Wednesday, February 14

Today is Valentine’s Day so of course, we have a themed Nine @ 9!  But with only 9 slots, we’ve gotta have rules!  We can’t play every love song there’s ever been, so here’s the kicker…the next nine songs MUST have the word “Heart” in the title!

Nine songs and moments for Valentine’s Day!

Blondie-Heart Of Glass

Yes-Owner Of A Lonely Heart

Paula Abdul-Cold Hearted

Eagles-Heartache Tonight

Roxette-Listen To Your Heart

Huey Lewis & The News-The Heart Of Rock & Roll

Deee-Lite-Groove Is In The Heart

Stevie Nicks & Tom Petty-Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around

Bonnie Tyler-Total Eclipse Of The Heart

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live