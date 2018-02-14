(Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup)

Wednesday, February 14

Today is Valentine’s Day so of course, we have a themed Nine @ 9! But with only 9 slots, we’ve gotta have rules! We can’t play every love song there’s ever been, so here’s the kicker…the next nine songs MUST have the word “Heart” in the title!

Nine songs and moments for Valentine’s Day!

Blondie-Heart Of Glass

Yes-Owner Of A Lonely Heart

Paula Abdul-Cold Hearted

Eagles-Heartache Tonight

Roxette-Listen To Your Heart

Huey Lewis & The News-The Heart Of Rock & Roll

Deee-Lite-Groove Is In The Heart

Stevie Nicks & Tom Petty-Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around

Bonnie Tyler-Total Eclipse Of The Heart