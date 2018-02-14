Filed Under:Americans, Holiday, Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day… is on!

If you’re still thinking of what to do, here are a few notable facts about the day, courtesy of BustleHuffington PostList 25, and Statistic Brain.

  • In Finland, Valentine’s Day is called Ystävänpäivä, which means “Friendship Day”, so it’s more about just that.
  • 53% of women say they will end their relationship if they don’t receive something for Valentine’s Day.
  • 73% of men buy flowers for Valentine’s Day
  • 27% of women buy flowers for Valentine’s Day
  • 189 million stems of roses are sold in America on Valentine’s Day.
  • 43% of Millennials say Valentine’s Day is their top day to propose or be proposed to.
  • 6 million couples are likely to get engaged today.

Guys! Make no mistake, little things mean a lot, so at least do something little, or a lot could happen that you won’t like… haha!

