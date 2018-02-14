Last Thursday, Calvin Klein held a fashion show referencing, of all things, America and Hollywood.

Klein, along with designer Raf Simons decided the best way to relay their themes with the gathered audience was by dumping over 50,000 gallons of popcorn onto the floor of Simons’ post-apocalyptic barnyard set.

"Calvin Klein’s Electrifying Popcorn Fashion Apocalypse" by VANESSA FRIEDMAN via NYT https://t.co/bDlE26LiiH pic.twitter.com/tullhxs6pR — causa impresion (@CausaImpresion) February 14, 2018

From the dunes of real popcorn to the 1960s references, everything you missed from the @CalvinKlein show at #NYFW: https://t.co/JlSghOr4y0 pic.twitter.com/5Du6RyWtuH — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) February 14, 2018

Both models and guest had to traverse through the popcorn, which for some, proved to be as annoying as you could probably imagine.

Turns out a popcorn runway is NOT good for the shoes @CalvinKlein #NYFW pic.twitter.com/PId9sgwLYP — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) February 14, 2018

People: “Let’s fight world hunger!” Calvin Klein: “I want the the runway filled with popcorn.” #NYFW — Megan Gilbertson (@megangilbertson) February 14, 2018

Still, some people were able to have fun with it!

Michael Bloch, owner of the Rochester-based Popcorn Charlie’s who provided the snack, said it took about three weeks for all the kernels to pop, and surprisingly, it’s the first time they’ve “ever done a fashion show.”

Via NY Post