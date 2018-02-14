(Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup)

Almost a year after his death, actor Bill Paxton’s family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against both the surgeon and the hospital that cared for Paxton before his death.

Paxton suffered a stroke two weeks after having heart surgery to to repair an aortic aneurysm, and replace his bicuspid aortic valve, a surgery his family claims was “unnecessary.” The lawsuit also states that Paxton’s surgeon, Ali Khoynezhad, “lacked experience” with the procedure, and that it was “beyond the scope of his (hospital) privileges.”

After the surgery performs, the family also alleges Khoynezhad “neglected” to care for Paxton properly after the surgery was performed, which caused a delay in the treatment Paxton received following complications from the surgery, which included “excessive bleeding, shock, ventricular dysfunction, ventricular tachycardia, and a compromised right coronary artery.”

Paxton’s hospital, Cedars-Sinai issued a statement saying current state and federal privacy laws forbid them from commenting about any patient’s care without the proper authorization. The statement also read, “Nothing is more important to Cedars-Sinai than the health and safety of our patients. These remain our top priorities. One of the reasons for our high quality is that we thoroughly review concerns about any patient’s medical care. This process ensures that we can continue to provide the highest quality care.”

Paxton’s family is seeking an undisclosed amount. Calls to Khoynezhad have this far not been returned.

Via USA Today