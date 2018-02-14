Photo Credit: Sammi/AdMedia ***

Dallas native Luke Wilson was driving a Toyota SUV when a speeding Ferrari clipped the front of his car and then slammed into a BMW.

The driver of the Ferrari was killed. The Ferrari passenger, who happened to be pro-golfer Bill Haas, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

His father, former pro-golfer Jay Haas, says Bill was released from the hospital early this morning and is expected to make a full recovery.

The driver of the BMW, a 50-year-old woman, was also injured and taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Wilson was not seriously hurt.

35-year-old Haas, a six-time PGA Tour winner, was in town for this weekend’s Genesis Open.

Police are investigating the accident.