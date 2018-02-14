Remember Elton John’s first marriages? it began this date in 1984…
That got us thinking about other ill-fated rock and roll nuptials:
- Elton John and Renate Blauel (1984-88)
- Paul McCartney and Heather Mills (2002-08)
- Cher and Gregg Allman (1975-79)
- Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley (1994-96)
- Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage (2002-04)
- Paul Simon and Carrie Fisher (1983-84)
- Billy Joel and Elizabeth Weber (1973-82)
- Madonna and Sean Penn (1985-89)
- Maurice Gibb and Lulu (1969-75)
- Jerry Lee Lewis and his child bride (and first cousin once removed) Myra (1957-70)
Paul Simon, Maurice Gibb, Paul McCartney went on to enjoy subsequent happy marriages. As has Billy Joel, with two new daughters.
Maybe ‘disastrous’ is too strong a word. Like all relationships, these were no doubt…learning experiences!