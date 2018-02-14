Remember Elton John’s first marriages? it began this date in 1984…

That got us thinking about other ill-fated rock and roll nuptials:

Elton John and Renate Blauel (1984-88)

Paul McCartney and Heather Mills (2002-08)

Cher and Gregg Allman (1975-79)

Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley (1994-96)

Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage (2002-04)

Paul Simon and Carrie Fisher (1983-84)

Billy Joel and Elizabeth Weber (1973-82)

Madonna and Sean Penn (1985-89)

Maurice Gibb and Lulu (1969-75)

Jerry Lee Lewis and his child bride (and first cousin once removed) Myra (1957-70)

Paul Simon, Maurice Gibb, Paul McCartney went on to enjoy subsequent happy marriages. As has Billy Joel, with two new daughters.

Maybe ‘disastrous’ is too strong a word. Like all relationships, these were no doubt…learning experiences!