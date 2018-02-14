Filed Under:break ups, Divorced, marriages, rock stars

Remember Elton John’s first marriages? it began this date in 1984…

That got us thinking about other ill-fated rock and roll nuptials:

  • Elton John and Renate Blauel (1984-88)
  • Paul McCartney and Heather Mills (2002-08)
  • Cher and Gregg Allman (1975-79)
  • Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley (1994-96)
  • Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage (2002-04)
  • Paul Simon and Carrie Fisher (1983-84)
  • Billy Joel and Elizabeth Weber (1973-82)
  • Madonna and Sean Penn (1985-89)
  • Maurice Gibb and Lulu (1969-75)
  • Jerry Lee Lewis and his child bride (and first cousin once removed) Myra (1957-70)

Paul Simon, Maurice Gibb, Paul McCartney went on to enjoy subsequent happy marriages. As has Billy Joel, with two new daughters.

Maybe ‘disastrous’ is too strong a word. Like all relationships, these were no doubt…learning experiences!

