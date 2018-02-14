(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

I wonder if this zombie feels awkward?

Season 8 of the Walking Dead is almost over, and there are sure to be more surprises in store. Executive producer and director Greg Nicotera told Entertainment Weekly that this season of The Walking Dead will feature the shows first fully nude zombie. “There’s an episode where we did our first fully nude walker, we’ve never done that before.” Nicotera directed 3 of the last 8 episodes for this season. No word as to what episode the zombie will be featured in. The Walking Dead returns on February 25th.