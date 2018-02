Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

A very frightening accident happened USA’s Luge athlete Emily Sweeney.

As you can see on the video, she tries to slow her sled down, until she can no longer control and hits the wall, almost making a 360 degegree turn.

She walks away from the accident and goes to the hospital as a precaution.

Very scary stuff! Prayers and positive vibes to Emily!

Marco A. Salinas