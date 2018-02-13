Credit: F. Sadou/AdMedia *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Instagram exists only for Ryan Reynolds trolling skills. The man is a master! No celebrity is off limits.

On Monday, Josh Brolin, who also happens to be Reynolds’ Deadpool 2 costar, turned the big 5-0. To celebrate the occasion, Reynolds posted an epic tribute to Cable and Brand from the Goonies.

It’s a pic of Brolin as Cable, posing for Deadpool, while Deadpool paints a portrait of Brand from the Goonies. You follow? Here, the Instagram post will explain all.

It’s just perfection.