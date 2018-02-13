Demarian Henderson has been working as a trash collector on the backs of garbage trucks for the last three years. He told WFAA, “It’s not an easy job, even though we make it look easy.”

Watching Henderson work, however, you’d think being a trash collector was the easiest, most fun on Earth. A video recently gone viral shows Henderson on one of his routes through a Rowlett neighborhood. It was bulk trash pickup day, so one resident left an old mattress on the curb. Seizing the opportunity, Henderson leapt from his truck, and began bouncing jumping on the mattress like your average eight-year-old. Then, Henderson proceeds to perform a picture-perfect backflip worthy of the Gold!

Henderson does his best to maintain a positive outlook with his work. He continued telling WFAA, “Some people look at their job like, ‘Ugh, I’ve got to do the same thing over and over.’ It’s like a different experience for me every day, is the way I look at it.” He hopes with this video, he can bring just a little joy to anyone who watches it. “You never know, somebody might have looked at that video, and it probably put a smile on their face. I’m glad that I do that for people.”

Via WFAA