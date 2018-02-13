Filed Under:100.3 Jack FM, 2018, Chicago, Mistake, News, P.F. Changs, Pyeongchang, South Korea, TV, Winter Olympics

This week, a news station in Chicago has gained quite a bit of criticism after mistaking the Winter Olympics host city of Pyeongchang for the popular restaurant P.F. Chang’s.

While covering the winter games, the station put up a graphic that read P.F. Chang’s next to the Olympic rings.

A representative of Chicago’s ABC 7, Jayme Nicholas, apologized for the snafu and said that it “was created for a different ‘satirical piece’ put together on Friday by sports anchor Mark Giangreco in which viewers were encouraged to invent their own Olympic sports, but it was mistakenly also used for the serious news story read on Saturday by weekend anchor Mark Rivera.”

Of course P.F. Chang’s wanted to make sure people knew there were no Olympic games being held at any of their locations.

-source via usmagazine.com

