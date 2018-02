(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuesday, February 13

On this day, the Space Shuttle Discovery captured the Hubble Telescope, and a gallon of gas was just $1.22.

Nine songs and moments from February 13th, 1997.

Duncan Sheik-Barely Breathing

Spice Girls-Wannabe

The Wallflowers-One Headlight

311-All Mixed Up

R. Kelly-I Believe I Can Fly

Dishwalla-Counting Blue Cars

Jewel-You Were Meant For Me

Better Than Ezra-Desperately Wanting

Toni Braxton-Un-Break My Heart