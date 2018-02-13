Photo: Kelley L. Cox / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Gene Simmons has a theory about “The 27 Club,” and he’s going to share it in a new book.

27: The Legend And Mythology Of The 27 Club, finds Simmons exploring the phenomenon of famous rock figures who passed away at the age of 27, including Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain and Amy Winehouse.

“This is how the rumor of the ’27 club’—the idea that there is something fateful, myth-worthy, or even cursed about turning 27—began,” reads the book’s synopsis on Amazon. “Why do we find ourselves obsessed with the untimely deaths of the famous and the infamous? Is the 27 club just a compelling urban legend? What does age 27 really mean for our most beautiful and damned?”

27: The Legend And Mythology Of The 27 Club is set for release on August 14.