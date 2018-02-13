(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Duncan Robb thought he scored the deal of a lifetime when he purchased tickets to see his girlfriend’s favorite band, the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

He explained, “When I clicked on and got tickets in row Q and for 30 each I thought what a bargain, there must not be many tickets left and snatched them up straight away. Also, I saw the date was Feb. 10, so I could make it into a Valentine’s Day weekend – kill two birds with one stone.”

Duncan gave the tickets to his girlfriend on Christmas, and flew to Belfast for the gig before they noticed one particular detail on the tickets. They weren’t for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, but the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, “the most famous bagpipe band on the planet.”

Still can’t believe we’ve flown over to Belfast not for the @ChiliPeppers but to see the ‘worlds best bagpipe band’ @chillipipers … thought I’d got a rate good deal on tickets n’all. Had a nightmare pic.twitter.com/YO72amVR4I — Duncan Robb (@Dunc_Cfc) February 10, 2018

The couple is at least glad they realized their mistake three days before the show, and not as they walked into the arena! Since they had flown into Belfast, they went ahead and saw the show, and said they had a great time! They still would like to see the Chili Peppers in the future, however.

Via ABC6