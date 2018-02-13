A new survey out according to CNBC Money has listed the top 20 most desirable suburbs in America. The survey also focuses on millennials making the largest group of home buyers. One of the main reasons younger adults are moving to the suburbs is affordability. The survey also focuses on factors such as education, employment, and proximity to urban areas.

For Allen, just outside of Dallas, projected job growth is at 16.99% and median household income is $104,524. Other suburbs on the list include Lone Tree, CO, a suburb of Denver, and Paradise Valley, AZ, a suburb between Phoenix and Scottsdale.

This isn’t the first time Allen lands on a list for the best suburbs in America. Dallas has a hefty list of attractive suburbs including Frisco and McKinney. Allen was featured as the #2 suburb in America in 2017 according to TIME’s Money site. On top of that, ‘The Strand’, a 135-acre mixed use development is currently underway and will feature office space, residential options, retail space, and a greenbelt park space as well.

Congrats to Allen!