(Photo by JC Olivera/Sipa USA)

Will Smith decided to treat his fans today… his spanish-speaking fans specifically.

Turns out he had previously been in a video where we butchered the lyrics to classic hit ‘La Bamba,’ and his fans were not having it and made sure he knew it too.

As awesome and nice as Will Smith is, he decided to learn the song in spanish, and learn it well, and then make a video of himself singing it to his followers.

That video is now going viral.

He said: “Some of y’all were roasting me in the comments for not knowing the words to La Bamba the other day…”