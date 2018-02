Looking for a new job or just wanting to keep your resume current? You might want to double check, maybe triple check your resume before sending it off! People are sharing the most common typos seen on resumes. These unintentional typos will surely make HR laugh, but will probably keep you from being hired. See all below for a good laugh!

Expert in typing, 500 words per month #TypoYourResume — Luke, Deft ✋🏼 (@LukeWheeler01) February 11, 2018

More than 20 years experience in ruining small businesses. #TypoYourResume — Mad Gasser of Mattoon (@8873422) February 11, 2018

#TypoYourResume I mangled 12 people in my last position. — Alice Wonders (@MrsArthur3) February 11, 2018

Willing to twerk on weekends #TypoYourResume — the_hobbiTANs (@the_hobbiTANs) February 11, 2018

Dear Sir or Madman #TypoYourResume — Elizette Z (@elizettezamora) February 11, 2018

Pays attention two detail#TypoYourResume — 🐾 Lola 🐾 (@_lola_bee) February 11, 2018

Excellent people kills#TypoYourResume — Jason Robey (@yitbosaz) February 11, 2018

#TypoYourResume

Teen player — Edward J Thomas (@UnknownWr1ter) February 11, 2018