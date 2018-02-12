(Photo by Gabe Hernandez/Caller-Times via USA TODAY NETWORK)

The clock is winding down, and if you haven’t found your significant other the perfect gift, don’t worry, we’ve got your back. Or really, Whataburger does.

You can download six Whataburger-themed Valentine’s cards for your love, and you can truly say the words that you have a hard time saying yourself. You can tell your sweetheart such things as “Honey, you’re my butter half,” or “You’re the mushroom to my swiss.”

All of the cards are totally free, and can be downloaded from Whataburger’s website HERE!

Via ABC13