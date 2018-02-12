A school in Utah is stirring up controversy this week when a new policy was implemented for their upcoming Valentine’s Day dance telling kids that they do not have a choice with whom they can dance with.

Sixth-graders at Kanesville Elementary School have been instructed they cannot refuse when asked to dance by one of their classmates. “The teacher said she can’t. She has to say yes. She has to accept,” Utah mother Natalie Richard told local news.

Richard is a mother of one of the girls at Kanesville. She apparently spoke with school officials about concerns that she has over a dance where girls are not allowed to say no. “He basically just said they’ve had this dance set up this way for a long time and they’ve never had any concerns before,” said Richard referencing her conversation with the elementary school’s principal.

The school district confirmed the policy and argued that the rule was created to promote inclusion among students. “We want to promote kindness, and so we want you to say yes when someone asks you to dance,” district community relations specialist Lane Findlay said.

The policy is apparently still in effect, even though Richard argued it sends a bad message and children are not being taught rejection is a part of life everyone must go through. “Psychologically, my daughter keeps coming to me and saying, ‘I can’t say no to a boy.’ That’s the message kids are getting,” Richard warned.

-source via ktvt.com