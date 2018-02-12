(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

That escalated quickly for a kids movie.

Parents are not happy after seeing Peter Rabbit over the weekend. A scene in the film depicts talking rabbits taking revenge on a farmer by attacking him with blackberries, which the rabbits know he is allergic to. They cause him to go into anaphylactic shock and force him to use his EpiPen.

Parents with kids who have food allergies did not find the scene funny at all, and are calling it allergy bullying. The hashtag #boycotpeterrabbit has been trending all day on Twitter. All the backlash from the film has prompted Sony to write an apology.

“Food allergies are a serious issue. Our film should not have made light of Peter Rabbit’s arch-nemesis, Mr. McGregor, being allergic to blackberries, even in a cartoonish, slapstick way. We sincerely regret not being more aware and sensitive to this issue, and we truly apologize.”

The Kids with Food Allergies Foundation believe the scene encourages the public not to take food allergens very seriously. According to the foundation about 4.2 million children in the U.S have a food allergy.

What do you think? Did the movie poke fun at something that shouldn’t be taken lightly, or are parents just over reacting?

Sickened by hearing about the food allergy scene in #PeterRabbitMovie. We fight so hard to get #foodallergies taken seriously. Amazing that my 4 year old who’s deathly allergic to peanuts is pretty much getting bullied by a movie.#boycottpeterrabbit — Kelly Short (@dsnygal12) February 10, 2018

Just read this drivel today, #boycottpeterrabbit people getting offended over kids films. I remember violent cartoons as a child and I don’t recall brutally killing anyone growing up. Have some faith in your kids, breathe, and remember its just a stupid film about talking rabbits — Nick Fitzpatrick (@nicknogger) February 11, 2018

As a mother of a toddler allergic to several foods, I am disgusted that Sony would make a joke out of flicking an allergen at a food allergic individual. Doing so is felony aggravated assault! What kind of message does that scene send to kids?! #boycottpeterrabbit — hydrogirl71 (@hydrogirl71) February 10, 2018

Source Via: Yahoo Entertainment