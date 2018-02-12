(Photo by Anthony Behar)

The 2018 Winter Olympics kicked off late last week, which means some of our favorite sports like curling, the luge, and the nordic combined are once again thrust into the limelight.

In case you miss some of the events, do not worry, just follow Mr. T on Twitter, and he will update you accordingly. The man is OBSESSED with the Olympics, in particular…Curling! The A-Team actor was tweeting all weekend long about his new-found love for the sport, as well as his admiration for ALL the athletes competing on their biggest stage.

I am really Pumped watching the Winter Olympics. I am watching events I never thought I would watch before, like curling. You heard me, curling Fool! — Mr. T (@MrT) February 11, 2018

Curling is kind of different, but it’s Exciting. It’s not as easy as it looks. It takes some skills that’s for sure. I like it! — Mr. T (@MrT) February 11, 2018

It takes a lot of Dedication, Discipline, Desire, Determination, and Sacrifice to get to the Olympics! Then, the rest is up to the Athletes. — Mr. T (@MrT) February 11, 2018

Mr. T also showed love for Team America as they entered the Olympic grounds during the Opening Ceremony.

Watching the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics. I felt so Proud watching all of the Americans walk In. #WinterOlympics — Mr. T (@MrT) February 10, 2018

When I saw the American Flag, followed by over 240 Olympians, it made me feel really good. I Wish All of them Success! Go USA #2018WinterOlympics — Mr. T (@MrT) February 10, 2018

Curling continues all this week, with the bronze and gold medal matches for the Mixed Doubles tournament occurring Tuesday!

Via NBC