(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Valentine’s Day is just two days away. If you haven’t already been struck by love, be on the look out for a new Cupid.

Apparently, Liam Neeson is tired of doing action films. So, he’s opted to show off his softer side by auditioning for the role of Cupid. However, something isn’t quite right. Everything he says sounds scary! Why does he need a “special set of skills?” No, please, don’t “Release the Cupid.”

Hahahahaha! Internet gold!