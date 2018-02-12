(Photo by John Salangsang)

Jennifer Garner spent the weekend helping her daughters sell cookies, and some took notice. The 45-year-old actress shared a picture on Instagram of her holding a colorful sign with all the cookie options listed for sale. But the best part about the picture was a shopper who took notice on his way out of the store. The man points at Garner as he’s walking. The caption reads, “Why yes, kind sir, we do have Thin Mints.”

The hilarious post is a solid reminder that celebs are just like us, doing their part to be a great parent. Garner is a mom to three kids including her two daughters Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9.