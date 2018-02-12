(Photo by Daniel DeSlover/imageSPACE)

Monday, February 12

The year was 1982. On this day, Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon had been on the album charts for 400 weeks, On Golden Pond was #1 at the Box Office, and TJ Hooker was about to debut on ABC!

Nine songs and moments from February 12th, 1982!

Loverboy-Working For The Weekend

Stevie Nicks & Don Henley

The Go-Gos-We Got The Beat

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts-I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll

Journey-Open Arms

Earth, Wind & Fire-Let’s Groove

Foreigner-Jukebox Hero

The Police-Spirits In The Material World

J. Geils Band-Centerfold