(Photo by Daniel DeSlover/imageSPACE)
Monday, February 12
The year was 1982. On this day, Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon had been on the album charts for 400 weeks, On Golden Pond was #1 at the Box Office, and TJ Hooker was about to debut on ABC!
Nine songs and moments from February 12th, 1982!
Loverboy-Working For The Weekend
Stevie Nicks & Don Henley
The Go-Gos-We Got The Beat
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts-I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll
Journey-Open Arms
Earth, Wind & Fire-Let’s Groove
Foreigner-Jukebox Hero
The Police-Spirits In The Material World
J. Geils Band-Centerfold
Comments
JT