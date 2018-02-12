Photo Credit: Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA

How could anyone forget Josh Brolins first break out role as Mikey’s older brother Brand in The Goonies.

Well his co-star Ryan Reynolds didn’t forget. For Brolins 49th birthday the Deadpool star posted a pic of Deadpool painting a portrait of Brolin from back in the day. Back from 1985 to be exact, the portrait is a callback to Brolins role in The Goonies. The post reads “Happy Birthday, Bright Eye! Painting you like one of my French girls.” Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin will star in Deadpool 2 together this summer. Check out the pic below.