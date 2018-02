That’s some wise advice.

Did you know Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles was from Austin Texas? Well fellow Texan Matthew McConaughey did and even took out a full page ad in the Austin American- Statesman newspaper to congratulate him. “From local to another, Congratulations Nick Foles,” the ad reads, “Just keep livin.” Foles graduated high school from West lake High in Austin.

Look at this full-page ad in today’s American-Statesman from McConaughey to Nick Foles. @Eagles pic.twitter.com/zEtkejQT6O — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) February 11, 2018

Source Via: CBS DFW