Besides the guy from Toga who was shirtless and oily at the Opening Ceremonies in Rio 2016 and Pyeongchang 2018, Ski Jumper Robert Johansson might be the next star, because of his stache.

Johansson, 27, of Norway has had tons of compliments about the stache! He won the Bronze medal in the normal hill individuals.

“Some Americans have come to me and said, ‘Sick mustache.'”

Keep an eye for this Norwegian stached man!

Marco A. Salinas

Source via WFAA