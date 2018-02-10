Filed Under:mustached man, Norway, Pyeongchang, Robert Johansson, the stache, Winter Olympics 2018
Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Besides the guy from Toga who was shirtless and oily at the Opening Ceremonies in Rio 2016 and Pyeongchang 2018, Ski Jumper Robert Johansson might be the next star, because of his stache.

Johansson, 27, of Norway has had tons of compliments about the stache! He won the Bronze medal in the normal hill individuals.

“Some Americans have come to me and said, ‘Sick mustache.'”

Keep an eye for this Norwegian stached man!

 

Marco A. Salinas

Source via WFAA

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live