If there’s such a thing as an angel on earth, it’s Nurse Olivia Neufelder.

In the video above, Olivia Neufelder is seen singing to Margaret “Miss Marg” Smith: a dying patient who was waiting for a liver transplant at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Miss Marg had been diagnosed with cancer a year before: and sadly passed away six days after she was told that the liver transplant wasn’t possible.

The video of Nurse Olivia singing to Miss Marg has gone viral. Dani and Lizzie’s “Dancing in the Sky” was Miss Marg’s favorite song: and she loved it when Nurse Olivia would sing it to her.

God bless you, Nurse Olivia: you truly are an angel!

Source: Fox 17 News Nashville

