Photo via Dreamstime

This is so cute! 💘 Daddy made sure to learn his daughter's whole routine in case she forgot. 😍 pic.twitter.com/tHejwGSDUH — Jemisha (@JemiSHaaaZzz) February 8, 2018

This has the crowing “aweing” during a ballet recital. This incredible dad learned his daughter’s ballet routine so she won’t forget her moves.

In this video, you can hear the audience “aweing” on how this amazing father learned her dance. You can even tell she turns around and watches her dad as they perform together, her dad on the side of the stage. The video has more than 1.11 million views!!

Check out this heartwarming video.

Marco A. Salinas