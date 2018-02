Photo via Dreamstime

So its my deaf aunties birthday today and her entire finance team sang and learnt to sign language the song to her😩❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/5zd6RlagOV — 🌺‎عائشہ (@Ayeshaaziz_) February 9, 2018

My faith in humanity has restored, just a little bit.

This great team of co-workers took the time to learn sign language for their deaf co-worker who was celebrating a birthday at her job.

They both sang and recited the Happy Birthday song in Sign Language. You can see the smile on the birthday girl’s face when they surprised her.

The video has gone viral and has over 1.03 million views.

Marco A. Salinas