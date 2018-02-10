Maybe a drive to Burleson is worth it.

This might just be the luckiest city in Texas. The City of Burleson is known for being the home town of American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson and is now home to two $1 million dollar lotto winners.

WFAA reports that on January 10th a million dollar lotto ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven near Renfro Drive, and a million dollar scratch off was sold at DJ corner food store on February 7th. Denise Chaney the clerk at DJ’s who sold the winning scratch off tells WFAA that she sold the ticket to a mother of three. “She comes in here a lot, and she said that she was a mom who could now afford to buy her daughter a car for graduation.”

This isn’t the first time a winning lottery ticket has been sold in Burleson, back in July of 2016, a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at an Albertson’s and in 2009 a winning $7.1 million ticket was sold in town, but went unclaimed.