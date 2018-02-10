By Billy Kidd
This has gotten really ugly.

Kim Cattrall took to Instagram to accuse her Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker of going on social media and television to offer her condolences to the loss off Cattrall’s brother: exploiting the tragedy to bring attention on herself.

The post below says it all:

Ouch.  If there was any chance for a Sex and the City 3…that’s gone!

