This has gotten really ugly.
Kim Cattrall took to Instagram to accuse her Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker of going on social media and television to offer her condolences to the loss off Cattrall’s brother: exploiting the tragedy to bring attention on herself.
The post below says it all:
My Mom asked me today “When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?” Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona. Copy and paste link https://nypost.com/2017/10/07/inside-the-mean-girls-culture-that-destroyed-sex-and-the-city/
Ouch. If there was any chance for a Sex and the City 3…that’s gone!
Source: TMZ