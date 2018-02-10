Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ozzy Osbourne has announced his final tour here in North America, though in one particular city, Sharon Obourne accused AEG for block booking.

AEG did a deal where if Ozzy wanted to perform at the O2 Arena in London, he would have to play at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, in which, AEG owns both arenas.

“Shame on AEG for bringing artists into a power struggle you’re having with your competitor, Live Nation,” Sharon writes to CEO Jay Marciano. “I can assure you that Live Nation would never strong-arm an artist into playing a venue they’re not comfortable performing in.”

Marciano reponds and says: “Thank you for your note. Please understand this dispute is between The Forum and Staples Center and we couldn’t agree with you more – it should always be the artist’s choice. We long for the days when artists and fans came first.”

Sharon reponds: “This is a staggering attempt to blackmail OZZY into playing your venue in Los Angeles. It is also a complete abuse of bargaining power and not conducive to a free market. If you do not confirm the date for OZZY at the 02 in London then I will be forced to take legal action against AEG Live! without delay.”

Marco A. Salinas

Source via ALT Press