You could have Lloyd and Harry’s ride (yes, the one in the clip above)!

“tommyb211” from Houston is selling the mini bike from the 1994 comedy classic on eBay. The listing is here. At the time of me writing this, the Hollywood collectible is already up to $9,200!

The “hog” is one of two (this one for close-ups of Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels) used in the film: the other was donated to Planet Hollywood. The owner took some time to restore it, too: it’s in excellent running condition! “tommyb211” is selling it because his kid is going off to college.

Bonus: the winner of the auction gets a (not from the movie) briefcase, helmet and bag (not to mention a signed and notarized letter of authenticity) to boot!

Hurry…you have until February 18th!

Source: TMZ

