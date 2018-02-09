Don’t want to go through all the stress and planning of a traditional wedding?

Brain Dead Brewing’s got you covered. The event coordinator for Brain Dead Keven White became an ordained minister when he was a teenager and has been waiting to put it to use. The brewery just asks that couples must obtain their marriage licenses before their ceremony, send an email to hello@braindeadbrewing.com with “MARRY ME” in the subject line and what time you would like to get married at. Every couple that does get married at Brain Dead will receive two beers, their choice of bottle of Brain Dead Brewing beer, some swag and wedding cupcakes prepared in house. Not a bad deal and you save a little money.

Source Via: Dallas Observer