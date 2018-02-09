Feb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Pita Taufatofua, the flag bearer for Tonga, walks with his fellow athletes during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kryger-USA TODAY Sports

The shirtless flag bearer from Tonga was a hit again at the 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in PyeongChang. Fighting the cold temperatures, the flag bearer wasn’t wearing a shirt or socks. The flag bearer, Pita Taufatofua first made his appearance at the opening ceremony for the 2016 Rio Olympics. Footage of Taufatofua went viral shortly after the ceremony.

There’s a unique story behind this flag bearer though. He was the first athlete from Tonga to compete in the Olympics for taekwondo. This year he’s competing for something completely different. In December 2016, Pita announced he was competing in cross country skiing and was hoping to qualify for the 2018 Winter Olympics. After successfully qualifying, Pita is now the second Tongan to compete in the Winter Olympics.

Of course the internet was loving the shirtless oiled-up flag bearer.

Two years on from Rio and @PitaTaufatofua is topless again! 😮 Welcome Tonga to the Winter @Olympics! 🇹🇴 See more on @pyeongchang2018 here: https://t.co/M70cMvG6ul pic.twitter.com/w8IQKpDLgM — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) February 9, 2018

Even athletes are wearing heavy jackets, the Tonga flagbearer still oiled up and shirtless… Props to him #OpeningCeremony — Catherine Nguyen (@cmdnguyen) February 9, 2018

Wanna give the guy from Tonga a warming hug. Despite the oil.. or because of. 🤔#PyongChang2018 — Verena Rollez (@Verena2607) February 9, 2018

CHANGED MY MIND IM SUPPORTING TONGA — Harry Smith 🎉💖 (@velocityvenom) February 9, 2018

YES TONGA YES — Gretchen T (@gretchent4771) February 9, 2018