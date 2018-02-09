If you though the Tide Pod challenge was bad, then you won’t be too happy to hear about the new viral internet challenge. The newest teen craze, dubbed the “24 hour challenge,” involves going to any kind of building, usually a store like Ikea and trying to spend the night without getting caught.

As you can probably expect, this challenge has been the source of major anxiety for parents. There have already been several cases of parents reporting their children as missing only to find they’ve been hiding overnight at an Ikea…

You can checkout a video of the challenge above, but please, don’t try this at home kids.

Via Mashable