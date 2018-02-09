Filed Under:100.3 Jack FM, 24 Hour, Challenge, Ikea, Internet, tide pods, Viral

If you though the Tide Pod challenge was bad, then you won’t be too happy to hear about the new viral internet challenge. The newest teen craze, dubbed the “24 hour challenge,” involves going to any kind of building, usually a store like Ikea and trying to spend the night without getting caught.

As you can probably expect, this challenge has been the source of major anxiety for parents. There have already been several cases of parents reporting their children as missing only to find they’ve been hiding overnight at an Ikea…

You can checkout a video of the challenge above, but please, don’t try this at home kids.

Via Mashable

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live