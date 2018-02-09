Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Hershey’s Chocolate World in New York City is a candy lover’s dream come true…even if you’re a giant!

The popular store is expecting 4 million visitors this year: and it’s easy to understand why. It’s packed with oversized versions of your favorite candies like Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bars (5-pounds), Kit Kats (2-pounds), Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups (2-pounds), Hershey’s Kisses (1-pound), and even 3-pound Jolly Ranchers (you better have a big mouth)! The store even has a bake shop with huge fresh, warm cookies and s’mores. They can even put your picture on a customized candy bar!

I know where I’m going the next time I travel through Times Square in New York City…

Check out the video below.

All of your favorite @Hersheys candy just got supersized 😃 pic.twitter.com/79uR6DPDSn — INSIDER (@thisisinsider) February 5, 2018

Source: Twitter

