Hershey’s Chocolate World in New York City is a candy lover’s dream come true…even if you’re a giant!
The popular store is expecting 4 million visitors this year: and it’s easy to understand why. It’s packed with oversized versions of your favorite candies like Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bars (5-pounds), Kit Kats (2-pounds), Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups (2-pounds), Hershey’s Kisses (1-pound), and even 3-pound Jolly Ranchers (you better have a big mouth)! The store even has a bake shop with huge fresh, warm cookies and s’mores. They can even put your picture on a customized candy bar!
I know where I’m going the next time I travel through Times Square in New York City…
