By JT
Filed Under:buc-ee's, guidelive, Melissa
Photo Credit: Dreamstime

If you’re heading north (or south) on 75 north of Dallas, you’ll be able to use the cleanest bathrooms in existence come February 2019: Buc-ee’s has just broken ground in Melissa!  If all goes well, the travel center should be ready to open in exactly a year.

Buc-ee’s will be at the northeast corner of Highway 75 and Davis Road.  Don’t feel left out if you’re in the Denton area, though: there’s a location on track to open this year (and don’t forget about Terrrell and Fort Worth’s Buc-ee’s).

At each one of their separate locations, the convenience store chain attracts 10,000+ plus people a day.

Source: GuideLive

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live