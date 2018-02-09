Photo Credit: Dreamstime

If you’re heading north (or south) on 75 north of Dallas, you’ll be able to use the cleanest bathrooms in existence come February 2019: Buc-ee’s has just broken ground in Melissa! If all goes well, the travel center should be ready to open in exactly a year.

Buc-ee’s will be at the northeast corner of Highway 75 and Davis Road. Don’t feel left out if you’re in the Denton area, though: there’s a location on track to open this year (and don’t forget about Terrrell and Fort Worth’s Buc-ee’s).

At each one of their separate locations, the convenience store chain attracts 10,000+ plus people a day.

Source: GuideLive