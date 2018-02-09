(Photo by Brandon Wade/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/MCT/Sipa USA)

Jim Garret passed away Friday night at the age of 87. Garret was a scout for the Dallas Cowboys for 17 years and father of Cowboys head coach Jason Garret. According to the Star Telegram Jim wrote up the original scouting report for hall of famer Troy Aikman. Garret also spent time working with the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns. Garret was surrounded by his wife and children when he passed. Jim Garret is survived by his 8 children, 28 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.