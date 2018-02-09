Filed Under:Dallas Cowboys, Jim Garret, scout
(Photo by Brandon Wade/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/MCT/Sipa USA)

Jim Garret passed away Friday night at the age of 87. Garret was a scout for the Dallas Cowboys for 17 years and father of Cowboys head coach Jason Garret. According to the Star Telegram Jim wrote up the original scouting report for hall of famer Troy Aikman. Garret also spent time working with the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns. Garret was surrounded by his wife and children when he passed. Jim Garret is survived by his 8 children, 28 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live